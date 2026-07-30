

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled JPY60.576 billion, or JPY46.20 per share. This compares with JPY37.143 billion, or JPY26.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to JPY525.383 billion from JPY478.038 billion last year.



Kyocera Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) : -Earnings: JPY60.576 Bln. vs. JPY37.143 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY46.20 vs. JPY26.37 last year. -Revenue: JPY525.383 Bln vs. JPY478.038 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 122.04 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.080 Tn



All EPS are Basic



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