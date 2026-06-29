Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd. (KCCS), a technology and engineering subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Kyocera, has announced that it has begun testing perovskite solar module technology developed by Sekisui Chemical, a Japanese plastics manufacturer. The trials are being conducted at six of KCCS's facilities located in the prefectures of Fukuoka and Shiga. The pilot projects are supported by Japan's Ministry of the Environment, as well as by the governments of the two prefectures, according to Kyocera's statement. "In recent years, the adoption of renewable energy has accelerated ...

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