

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (SKSUY) revealed earnings for first quarter of JPY12.793 billion



The company's earnings totaled JPY12.793 billion, or JPY31.69 per share. This compares with JPY13.149 billion, or JPY31.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to JPY332.970 billion from JPY305.147 billion last year.



Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY12.793 Bln. vs. JPY13.149 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY31.69 vs. JPY31.61 last year. -Revenue: JPY332.970 Bln vs. JPY305.147 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 188.21 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.408 T



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