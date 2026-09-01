Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - DRC Gold Corp. (CSE: DRC) (FSE: 5AT0) (DRC Gold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (Option Agreement) dated August 25, 2026 with Amani Consulting SARL (Amani Consulting), Giro Goldfields SARL (Giro Goldfields) and Mabanga Mining SARL (Mabanga) that supersedes and replaces the binding term sheet among the parties, which the Company announced on February 24, 2026 and which was...

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