

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Office of Management and Budget has released a new policy enforcing the use of Login.gov for most public-facing internet-based services, setting Government on a path towards having a universal sign-on across services.



Many members of the American public interact with more than one public service, but interactions across services are rarely seamless or integrated.



Users often need to prove their identity multiple times and remember multiple usernames and passwords, sometimes even for services within the same agency. Universal use of Login.gov is a crucial step toward eliminating this unnecessary burden.



Users also often need to provide the same information multiple times. Nearly two-thirds of surveyed Americans reported that Government agencies asking for repetitive information was a hassle. Login.gov unlocks the potential for users to re-use their information as they interact across services.



Having a consistently used, Government-operated identity platform is critical to maintaining public trust. The public should never have to leave the .gov domain to interact with Government.



Effective digital identity management is critical to being able to securely deliver services over digital channels.



The majority of the American public prefers to access public services through digital channels, as has become the norm for their favorite consumer brands. Digital channels are also far more cost efficient for Government to operate, often at a fraction of the cost of phone or in-person interactions.



Proving one's identity or creating an account is often a prerequisite to being able to access a digital service, but for some legitimate users this can be a challenging experience. Improving the sign-on experience enables more members of the public to take advantage of an ever-increasing number of easy-to-use digital services across Government.



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