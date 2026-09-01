G-III Apparel Group, LTD.: DKNY Reveals Its Fall 2026 Campaign Featuring Iris Law and Amelia Gray

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DKNY unveils its Fall 2026 campaign starring Iris Law and Amelia Gray, two defining figures capturing a new generation of style. Across New York City, the campaign celebrates their individuality through effortless twinning looks that bring their take on DKNY to life. United by the city's energy, confidence, and attitude, they embody the unmistakable spirit of the brand.





Together in the campaign with creative direction by Trey Laird, and photography by Mikael Jansson, Iris and Amelia explore a series of bold, playful dualities, revealing their singular personalities through a shared style language. Amelia brings a sharp, minimalist edge, while Iris channels an alluring downtown attitude. As the city unfolds around them, their mix-and-match approach comes into focus. In one image, they wear the same pinstriped minidress; in another, they style an identical faux fur animal-print coat - proving that the same look can make a completely different statement. Whether embracing twinning looks or taking contrasting stylistic directions, they showcase the versatility and range of the Fall 2026 collection within a single frame.

"I was excited to team up with Amelia on the DKNY Fall '26 campaign. It was about bringing complementary energy to the looks and how we could embody different facets of this New York energy," says Iris Law.

Amelia Gray adds, "Shooting my second DKNY campaign, now with my friend Iris, was all about channeling the looks in our way while creating a double expression of personal style. I love how DKNY has tapped into highly wearable clothes that also give off instant attitude - this feels like how I like to dress."

The collection is rooted in DKNY's signature codes, timeless yet unmistakably of the moment. A monochromatic palette nods to the New York City skyline, while statement looks draw inspiration from the city's vibrant downtown scene. Tailored vests and blazers balance masculine and feminine sensibilities, while a menswear-inspired vegan leather bomber jacket feels effortlessly cool when paired with denim. Iris and Amelia demonstrate different ways to define the silhouette, from a cropped knit balanced by relaxed trousers to an oversized sporty top styled with leggings and heels. Completing each look is a selection of DKNY handbags, including the Rivington Satchel and the Bryar Satchel, distinguished by its perfectly inspired belt and pocket detailing designs that are equal parts pragmatic and chic.

"We are excited to welcome Iris Law and Amelia Gray as the faces of DKNY's Fall campaign," says Jeff Goldfarb, EVP, G-III Apparel Group. "Together, they embody the confidence, individuality and effortless style that have always defined DKNY. Through their distinct perspectives, they bring a fresh expression of the brand while celebrating the energy and creative influence of New York City."

American model and social media personality Amelia Gray is known for her runway, campaign, and editorial work. British supermodel, actress and creative force, Iris Law, continues to move effortlessly between fashion, screen and the entrepreneurial space.

Launching globally across DKNY's owned channels and a broad media rollout spanning social, digital, outdoor, and print, the Fall 2026 campaign reinforces the brand's enduring connection to New York and the evolving women who define it. Together, Iris and Amelia present a portrait of the modern DKNY woman-confident, effortless, and uniquely herself. The collection will be able to shop globally on DKNY.com and select retailers, starting September 1st, 2026.

Creative Direction by Trey Laird

Photographed by Mikael Jansson

Styled by Clare Richardson

Hair by James Pecis

Makeup by Hannah Murray

BTS by Natalie Paul

ABOUT DKNY

Since its inception in 1989, DKNY has been synonymous with New York-inspired by the energy and attitude of the city. Founded on a pair of jeans and the speed of sport, DKNY is utility and purpose-it's practical and contemporary. Drawing on Donna Karan's original principle of designing for the woman who never knew where the day would take her, DKNY has transformed into a global lifestyle powerhouse: the dynamic wardrobe of everything you need to live a New York life-wherever that may be. Today, we reimagine and reinvent once again-our love for New York City, serving as both muse and mentor. From stitch to silhouette, we invite the world to explore new collections where culture, confidence, and the heartbeat of New York converge and become part of a brand that is not just worn-but lived. This is our love letter to the authentic street style and boundless energy that define the very DNA of New York-a narrative that unfolds in a new era of accessibility.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, distribution, and marketing. The Company owns and licenses a portfolio of more than 30 preeminent brands, each differentiated by unique brand propositions, product categories, and consumer touchpoints. G-III owns ten iconic brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Sonia Rykiel, and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 of the most sought-after names in global fashion, including Levi's, Halston, Champion, Converse, Cole Haan, BCBG, French Connection, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Starter, as well as major sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, among others.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gabriella Romero | gabriella.romero@g-iii.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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