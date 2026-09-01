Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Receives USD$2.6 Million Tax Rebate Payment

Lexaria's 2025 Australian human study results in a USD$2.6 million cash rebate

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that it has received a cash rebate of AUD$3,666,611.98 from the Australian Tax Office. The funds were deposited into the bank account of Lexaria's wholly-owned Australian subsidiary company, Lexaria (AU) Pty Ltd.

Lexaria strategically performed its previous 12-week chronic GLP-1-H24-4 Study in Australia, fully aware of certain potential tax advantages in doing so. Lexaria's 2025 application for the cash rebate was accepted after a review that verified its compliance with the Australian Research & Development ("R&D") Tax Incentive Program. The payment has now been received and confirmed. Lexaria intends to use these proceeds for future R&D plans in Australia aimed at further validating its technology.

"This is USD$2.6 million dollars received without having to issue any equity and thus avoiding shareholder dilution related to these funds," said Richard Christopher, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "Together with our recently announced new pharmaceutical partnership and exciting Animal Study #2 pharmacokinetic results, Lexaria continues to leverage and demonstrate its R&D capabilities in every way possible."

Of note, the USD$2.6 million rebate has not been included in Lexaria's previously filed financial statements or cash runway projections; however, now that the receipt of the rebate has occurred, it will be accounted for in the Company's upcoming annual 10-K filing.

In the months to come, Lexaria expects to announce its 2027 R&D plans that will, among other things, utilize these newly-received funds. Lexaria remains completely debt-free as it responsibly continues to pursue as many business development opportunities as possible through applied R&D supporting its DehydraTECH technology.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECHTM

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECHTM has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 66 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering and relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECHTM technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lexaria-receives-usd2.6-million-tax-rebate-payment-1214902