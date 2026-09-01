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WKN: A1KBZ1 | ISIN: SE0003491562 | Ticker-Symbol: 16E
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:01
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,01816:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 14:15 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Episurf Medical AB: Episurf Medical enters the Finnish property market with the acquisition of logistics properties in the Helsinki area for EUR 33.6 mn

Episurf Medical AB (publ) ("Episurf" or the "Company") has acquired two logistics and warehouse properties in Helsinki and Kerava for EUR 33.6 mn from Julius Tallberg-Kiinteistöt. The share purchase agreement was signed and closing took place simultaneously. The properties comprise approximately 27,000 sqm and are let to strong tenants, including Gigantti Oy Ab and TIP Trailer Services Finland Ab, with a weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) of 3.4 years.

The properties are expected to generate annual net operating income (NOI) of approximately EUR 2.5 mn, reflecting a net yield of approximately 7.5 percent.

"The acquisition marks Episurf's entry into the Finnish property market and represents a further step in building the Company's Nordic property platform. It is Great that we, as a small company, can acquire warehouse and logistics properties within Ring 1 and Ring 3 in Helsinki. We look forward to further establishing ourselves in the area.

With this acquisition and completion, we pass SEK 3.5 bn in completed property assets, and signed and completed transactions total SEK 6.3 bn."

- Jens Andersson, CEO of Episurf Medical

Key figures

The properties have an agreed property value of EUR 33.6 mn and a lettable area of approximately 27,000 sqm. Annual NOI amounts to approximately EUR 2.5 mn, reflecting a net yield of approximately 7.5 percent, and the weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) is 3.4 years. Key tenants are Gigantti Oy Ab and TIP Trailer Services Finland Ab. The properties are located in the Helsinki area, Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

Tel: +46 (0) 768 55 67 02

Email: jens.andersson@episurf.se

Jonathan Tillander, IR, Episurf Medical

Tel: +46 (0) 760 76 80 22

Email: jonathan.tillander@episurf.se

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is a property company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of property assets. The Company's objective is to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The Company also has a medical technology business based on the individualised Episealer® implant and associated surgical instruments, used to treat cartilage injuries in joints. Episurf Medical's head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Episurf Medical AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:15 CET on 1 September 2026.

THIS PRESS RELEASE HAS BEEN PUBLISHED IN SWEDISH AND ENGLISH. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE LANGUAGE VERSIONS, THE SWEDISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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