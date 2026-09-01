Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Deal ist fix! 22-Mio.-Firma sichert sich Zugang zu Billionen-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7ML | ISIN: BMG9108L1735 | Ticker-Symbol: TK41
Stuttgart
01.09.26 | 15:33
36,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,68037,10016:15
36,70037,08016:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tsakos Energy Navigation: TEN Ltd. Announces Sale of Two First-Generation Suezmax Tankers

Dynamic renewal program on schedule
7 of 26 newbuildings successfully delivered & chartered

$3.5 billion in future minimum secured revenues

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd (NYSE: TEN). Following the recent delivery of the shuttle tanker Anfield from Samsung shipyard in South Korea in late July, TEN announced today the sale of two 2006-built Suezmax tankers. This transaction will release in excess of $100 million to the company's cash reserves.

ANFIELD DP

"In line with our stated policy of maintaining the modernity and diversity of our fleet, as evident by the 26-vessel newbuilding program currently in effect, of which seven have already been delivered, we continue to monetize the equity value of our first-generation vessels. These vessels, purposefully built 20 years ago by TEN for its client's requirements, have been great contributors to the company's success," stated Mr. George Saroglou, President of TEN.

ABOUT TEN Ltd.
Founded in Bermuda in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, 24 of which on the NYSE, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified pro-forma energy fleet currently consists of 81 vessels, totaling approx. 10.5 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
President & COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis /Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/520d5eb9-7834-4a0f-ad81-eceeae95243d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.