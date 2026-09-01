Turnover of Apranga Group in August 2026

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 40.1 million in August and increased by 6.4% compared to August 2025. It was the highest monthly turnover in the group's history, exceeding 40 million euros for the first time.

In January-August 2026, the retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group totaled EUR 256.2 million and increased 9.2% year-on-year.

In January-August 2026, compared to the corresponding period of 2025, the Apranga Group network turnover increased by 11.1% in Lithuania, increased by 6.3 % in Latvia, and increased also by 6.3% in Estonia.

Currently, the Apranga Group operates the chain of 174 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia, and 27 in Estonia) with a total area of 93.4 thousand sq. m., or by 1.6% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

"Apranga" Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801