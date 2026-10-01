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WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 08:03
3,760 Euro
-2,84 % -0,110
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7903,92016:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 15:06 Uhr
69 Leser
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Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2026

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 34.6 million in September 2026 and increased by 10.9% compared to September 2025.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 108.5 million in Q3 2026 and increased by 8.8% year-on-year. In Q3 2026, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 10.8%, in Latvia increased by 6.8% and in Estonia increased by 4.5% year-on-year.

In January through September 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 290.8 million and increased by 9.4% year-on-year.

In January through September 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 178.5 million and increased by 11.4% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of the Group in Latvia reached EUR 72.5 million and increased by 6.4%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 39.8 million and also increased by 6.4% year-on-year.

In 9 months of 2026, Apranga Group opened 6 new stores, renovated 5 stores, out of which 3 were enlarged and closed 3 stores.

Currently, the Apranga Group operates the chain of 174 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia, and 27 in Estonia) with a total area of 93.7 thousand sq. m., or by 1.1% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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