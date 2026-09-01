Hawkins, Inc. Expands in Florida with Acquisition of Dave Symonds & Associates, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of the assets of Dave Symonds & Associates, Inc. ("Dave Symonds"). Dave Symonds distributes water treatment products, primarily blended phosphates for corrosion control and sequestration, to water treatment customers in Florida.

"The acquisition of Dave Symonds expands our customer reach in Florida, and this tuck-in acquisition demonstrates our ability to execute on our strategy to grow our Water Treatment business," said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Patrick H. Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins continued, "We have known Dave Symonds for many years and value the strong business and loyal customer following they have built. We look forward to continuing to support those customers and to our continued growth together."

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 66 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated approximately $1.1 billion of revenue in fiscal 2026 and has approximately 1,200 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact: Jack Shufelt

Investor Relations, M&A and Treasury Director

612/617-8582

jack.shufelt@hawkinsinc.com

ir@hawkinsinc.com