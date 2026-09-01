Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Deal ist fix! 22-Mio.-Firma sichert sich Zugang zu Billionen-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923728 | ISIN: US4202611095 | Ticker-Symbol: HWK
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 17:01
103,70 Euro
+0,19 % +0,20
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HAWKINS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAWKINS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,90104,7017:15
102,90104,7017:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hawkins, Inc. Expands in Florida with Acquisition of Dave Symonds & Associates, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of the assets of Dave Symonds & Associates, Inc. ("Dave Symonds"). Dave Symonds distributes water treatment products, primarily blended phosphates for corrosion control and sequestration, to water treatment customers in Florida.

"The acquisition of Dave Symonds expands our customer reach in Florida, and this tuck-in acquisition demonstrates our ability to execute on our strategy to grow our Water Treatment business," said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Patrick H. Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins continued, "We have known Dave Symonds for many years and value the strong business and loyal customer following they have built. We look forward to continuing to support those customers and to our continued growth together."

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 66 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated approximately $1.1 billion of revenue in fiscal 2026 and has approximately 1,200 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact: Jack Shufelt
Investor Relations, M&A and Treasury Director
612/617-8582
jack.shufelt@hawkinsinc.com
ir@hawkinsinc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.