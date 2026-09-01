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WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
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HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 14:55 Uhr
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Hyundai Motor America Reports August 2026 Sales

  • Record August hybrid sales jump 33%, representing 29% of total sales
  • Tucson and Santa Fe achieve best-ever August sales
  • Elantra sales up 16%, while Sonata sales rise 44%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported August total sales of 86,977, a 2% decrease compared with August 2025. Hyundai's hybrid vehicle lineup continued its strong performance, setting a new August record with sales up 33% year-over-year and accounting for 29% of Hyundai's total August volume. The Hyundai Tucson (+18%) and Santa Fe (+5%) SUVs achieved their best-ever August sales results, while the Elantra (+16%) and Sonata (+44%) sedans posted significant gains.

Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Highlights August Performance
"August demonstrated the strength of Hyundai's portfolio," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hybrid demand remained strong, helping electrified vehicles reach 34% of total sales and hybrids achieve a record share. Despite a challenging comparison created by the EV pull-ahead and Labor Day falling within the August sales month last year, we're encouraged by the resilience of customer demand and the strength of our lineup."

August Total Sales Summary


Aug-26

Aug-25

% Chg

2026 YTD

2025 YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

86,977

88,523

-2 %

620,025

607,346

+2 %

August Product and Corporate Activities

  • Hyundai Motor Company Charts Profit-Driven Growth Roadmap at 2026 CEO Investor Day Hyundai Motor unveiled an ambitious growth strategy focused on achieving 5.55 million global vehicle sales and introducing more than 100 new or refreshed models by 2030, while also expanding U.S. production, advanced battery and autonomous driving technologies, and a higher operating margin target.
  • Hyundai Executives Earn 2026 Automotive News All-Star Honors: Hyundai Motor Company leaders José Muñoz and SangYup Lee, along with Hyundai Motor America's Claudia Márquez, were named 2026 Automotive News All-Stars, recognized for driving global growth, design innovation and strong business performance while helping shape the future of mobility.
  • Hyundai U.S. EV Owners to Receive Automatic Discounts at IONNA Fast Charging Stations: Hyundai announced a new ownership benefit for eligible EV customers, providing an automatic 10% charging discount at all IONNA fast-charging stations nationwide, with a limited-time bonus offer increasing savings to 20% through September.
  • Hyundai and Seattle Children's Expand Child Passenger Safety Education in Washington: Through a $25,000 Hyundai Hope investment, Hyundai and Seattle Children's are expanding free car seat safety inspections and education programs for underserved families across South King County.
  • Hyundai Motor and Shell Extend Strategic Partnership Through 2031: Hyundai and Shell renewed their long-standing global collaboration with a focus on future mobility, next-generation lubricants, EV fluids, service marketing, and motorsports innovation.
  • Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Michael Kleine to Lead Washington, D.C. Office: Hyundai Motor Group named veteran diplomat Michael Kleine as head of its Washington, D.C. office, where he will oversee U.S. government affairs, public policy, and strategic engagement efforts.
  • Hyundai Defends Season-Long Podium Streak at VIRginia International Raceway: Hyundai continued its impressive IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season with another podium finish, as the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR secured second place at VIR.
  • Hyundai Motor Earns Ten Honors at Red Dot Design Award 2026: Hyundai reinforced its reputation for design and innovation by capturing ten accolades, including a coveted Best of the Best award, at the Red Dot Design Award: Brands & Communication Design 2026.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles

Aug-26

Aug-25

% Chg

2026 YTD

2025 YTD

% Chg

Elantra

17,747

15,282

+16 %

114,701

102,404

+12 %

Ioniq 5

3,818

7,773

-51 %

28,184

32,683

-14 %

Ioniq 6

28

1,047

-97 %

1,345

8,318

-84 %

Ioniq 9

589

1,016

-42 %

6,147

3,102

+98 %

Kona

6,165

7,083

-13 %

48,374

53,200

-9 %

Palisade

12,729

15,560

-18 %

88,355

85,992

+3 %

Santa Cruz

1,654

2,313

-28 %

13,191

18,845

-30 %

Santa Fe

13,512

12,840

+5 %

90,888

92,046

-1 %

Sonata

6,899

4,793

+44 %

49,174

42,192

+17 %

Tucson

21,197

17,954

+18 %

158,523

147,670

+7 %

Venue

2,639

2,862

-8 %

21,143

20,892

+1 %

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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