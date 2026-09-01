

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America, a unit of Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMTF.OB) on Tuesday reported total vehicle sales of 86,977 units in August 2026, down 2% from 88,523 units a year earlier. For the first eight months of 2026, sales rose 2% to 620,025 units from 607,346 units in the same period of 2025.



August sales were led by the Tucson, with 21,197 units, up 18% year over year. Elantra sales increased 16% to 17,747 units, while Santa Fe sales rose 5% to 13,512 units and Sonata sales climbed 44% to 6,899 units.



Among other models, Palisade sales fell 18% to 12,729 units, while Kona sales declined 13% to 6,165 units. Ioniq 5 sales dropped 51% to 3,818 units, and Ioniq 6 sales plunged 97% to 28 units. Ioniq 9 sales decreased 42% to 589 units, while Santa Cruz sales fell 28% to 1,654 units.



For the year to date, Tucson sales increased 7% to 158,523 units, while Elantra sales rose 12% to 114,701 units. Sonata sales climbed 17% to 49,174 units and Ioniq 9 sales nearly doubled to 6,147 units. These gains were partly offset by declines in Ioniq 6, Santa Cruz, Kona and Ioniq 5 sales.



On the KSE, Hyundai Motor Co. shares closed down 0.74% at KRW 400,500 on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News