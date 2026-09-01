GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog productshas officially joined the Zephyr Project, one of the world's leading open-source real-time operating systems (RTOS). Hosted by the Linux Foundation, the Zephyr Project welcomes GigaDevice as a Silver Member, making GigaDevice a dual Silver Member of both the Zephyr Project and the Linux Foundation. Leveraging its comprehensive GD32 MCU portfolio, GigaDevice will actively participate in the Zephyr community, promoting deeper integration between its MCU technologies and the global open-source RTOS ecosystem. This will provide customers and developers in industrial, IoT, consumer electronics, and other fields with a more open, standardized, and efficient embedded development environment, while continuing to contribute to the growth of the global embedded open ecosystem and broader access to technology.

With the continued evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT), industrial control, smart home, and wearable devices, embedded products are raising higher demands on software ecosystems in terms of openness, portability, and development efficiency. As an open-source real-time operating system (RTOS) for embedded devices, the Zephyr Project brings together chip vendors, software vendors, device manufacturers, and developer communities worldwide, providing an open and flexible software foundation for embedded application development. GigaDevice will actively participate in the Zephyr open-source community and continue to promote deeper integration between GD32 MCUs and the Zephyr ecosystem.

As a leading MCU vendor, GigaDevice has long placed great emphasis on MCU software ecosystem development and has continuously promoted the adaptation and integration of GD32 MCUs with mainstream open software ecosystems. Currently, the GigaDevice engineering team has been carrying out GD32 MCU adaptation for the Zephyr Project in its internal code repositories, completing SoC, BSP driver, and board-level support for multiple MCU series. Users can directly obtain the relevant code from the GD32 GitHub repositories for development. The GigaDevice engineering team also delivers ongoing code contributions and technical support to the Zephyr community.

Ongoing integration of GD32 MCUs into the Zephyr ecosystem unlocks richer software options and development resources to applications such as industrial control, IoT, smart home, and consumer electronics. This will help boost product development efficiency and speed up the roll-out of innovative solutions. Meanwhile, comprehensive code, development resources, and community support will further improve the accessibility and ease of use of GD32 MCU development resources for customers and developers.

Joining the Linux Foundation and the Zephyr Project marks a new starting point for GigaDevice's open ecosystem strategy. In the next phase, GigaDevice will complete the adaptation and upstream contribution of more GD32 MCU products, improve software resources, and promote support for more MCUs to be merged into the Zephyr mainline, making it easier for developers worldwide to build embedded applications based on GD32. At the same time, GigaDevice will contribute to the development of the Zephyr ecosystem and work with industry partners to improve ecosystem infrastructure. Guided by the principle of open collaboration, GigaDevice will continue to connect GD32 MCUs with more mainstream open-source ecosystems and work with industry partners to build a more complete MCU development environment, empowering customers and developers.

*Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

*Zephyr is a registered trademark of The Linux Foundation in the United States and other countries.

*The Linux Foundation and The Linux Foundation logo design are registered trademarks of The Linux Foundation.

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.

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