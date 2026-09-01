

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The unabated surge in crude oil prices triggered by the resumption of fighting between the U.S. and Iran continued to impact sentiment in global markets. Sovereign bond yields hardened further as fears of inflationary pressures goading central banks to raise interest rates weighed on markets.



Wall Street Futures are trading around half a percent lower. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading deep in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index rallied as markets priced in the increase in rate hike expectations from the Federal Reserve.



Ten-year sovereign bond yields hardened across regions amidst fears of fuel-led inflation as well as a jump in rate hike expectations from the Fed. Japan's ten-year bond yield crossed 3 percent for the first time since September 1996.



The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate hike on September 16 at 66.2 percent versus 65.4 percent a day earlier.



Brent crude oil extended gains with a jump of close to 5 percent amidst increase in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran. Gold extended losses with a decline of close to 2 percent as rate hike worries dampened sentiment. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,943.10, down 0.46% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,635.00, down 0.67% Germany's DAX at 26,039.85, down 0.92% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,791.64, down 0.30% France's CAC 40 at 8,320.17, down 0.17% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,389.75, down 0.47% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,215.34, down 0.15% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,066.70, down 0.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,979.89, down 0.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,329.73, down 0.93% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,835.80, up 0.23%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.63, up 0.20% EUR/USD at 1.1592, down 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.3532, down 0.13% USD/JPY at 160.11, up 0.23% USD/CHF at 0.8103, up 0.24% AUD/USD at 0.7149, down 0.27%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.784%, up 0.55% Germany at 3.3435%, up 0.61% France at 4.198%, up 0.57% U.K. at 5.2196%, up 1.36% Japan at 2.988%, up 1.60%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $92.74, up 4.95% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $88.29, up 2.95% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,387.34, down 2.10% Silver Futures (Dec) at $65.18, down 2.70%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,739.73, down 0.14% Ethereum at $2,439.17, down 0.04% BNB at $685.44, up 0.01% XRP at $1.37, up 0.29% Solana at $101.80, down 0.56%



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