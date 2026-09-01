

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) is recalling about 148,663 Mustang vehicles in the U.S. due to a loss of driver power and loss of headlight function or windshield ?washing system function, which can reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway ?Traffic Safety Administration.



The NHTSA noted that the engine compartment wiring harness ground connections of certain 2024-2026 Mustang vehicles may fracture and result in a loss of drive power or a loss of function in the windshield washing system, headlights, air conditioning, or engine cooling fan.



As a remedy, dealers will replace the engine compartment wiring harness ground terminals for free. They will also notify owners of the safety risk.



Currently, F was trading at $13.98, up 0.32 percent on the NYSE.



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