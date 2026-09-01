Haier Group: Haier to Showcase AI-Powered Living at IFA 2026, Highlighting Global Brand Leadership and Local Innovation

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's No. 1 brand in major home appliances for 17 consecutive years*, will exhibit at IFA 2026 from Sept. 4 to 8 at Stand 101 in Hall 3.1. Under the theme "Home of Intelligent Possibilities," the company will present AI-powered home solutions, connected services and robotics that respond to people's routines and make home management more intuitive, efficient and personalized.

AI-Powered Experiences Across the Home

At the stand, Haier will show how artificial intelligence is moving beyond individual product features to support a coordinated home ecosystem. Across garment care, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing, cleaning, entertainment and digital services, its technologies can monitor conditions, learn from user behavior and adapt to individual needs. Demonstrations will include intelligent laundry care that interprets load conditions, refrigeration technologies designed to improve food management, and AI-assisted cooking that recognizes food and monitors the cooking process. The hOn platform will connect products, services and experiences within a single digital environment.

Haier will also showcase its work in robotics and embodied intelligence including humanoid robots designed to interact with people and appliances, cleaning and companion robots and AI-powered exoskeletons designed to support human movement. At IFA, Haier will highlight its global sports partnerships under the concept of "Play with the Number Ones." Beyond sponsorship, these partnerships link the pursuit of excellence in sports with Haier's commitment to innovation, performance and creating better experiences for users worldwide.

Global Innovation Shaped by Local Needs

The showcase reflects an innovation model Haier has developed over more than three decades. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach to global expansion, Haier has built its own brand while localizing R&D, manufacturing and marketing across markets. This approach combines global innovation resources with local consumer insights to create products suited to different homes, climates and lifestyles.

Haier now serves more than 1 billion households in over 200 countries and regions. It holds the No. 1 position in markets including China, the United States, Australia and Thailand and ranks among the top three home appliance brands in Europe. Haier has ranked as the world's No. 1 brand in major home appliances for 17 consecutive years, reflecting the scale and consistency of this locally driven model.

"IFA provides an important opportunity to show how global innovation can create practical value for people in different markets," said Wang Meiyan, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Haier Group. "By combining artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of local needs, Haier is moving beyond connected products toward an intelligent home ecosystem that is more responsive, intuitive and useful in everyday life."

Haier will officially unveil the experience at its press conference on Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. CEST on the Haier Main Stage in Hall 3.1, Stand 101. For more information, visit https://www.haier.com/global/.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2026 Edition; percentage unit share based on 2025 volume sales data.

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