

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job openings in the U.S. increased from a downwardly revised level in the month of July, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said job openings rose to 7.271 million in July from a downwardly revised 7.182 million in June.



Economists had expected job openings to edge down to 7.300 million from the 7.359 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report said hires fell to 5.054 million in July from 5.332 million in June, while total separations decreased to 5.072 million in July from 5.337 million in June.



Within separations, quits dipped to 3.056 million in July from 3.213 million in June, while layoffs and discharges slid to 1.666 million in July from 1.785 million in June.



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