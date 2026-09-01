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WKN: A40XD0 | ISIN: US75080J1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.09.26 | 17:12
0,882 US-Dollar
+2,50 % +0,022
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAIN ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDCO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAIN ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDCO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2026 17:02 Uhr
324 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Rain Enhancement Technologies Announces Agreement with California Highway Patrol to Test Fog Mitigation Technology

Letter of Agreement Provides Real-World Testing Environment for RET's FREA Platform at the Caltrans Dynamic Test Facility

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization weather modification technology, today announced it has entered into a Letter of Agreement with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). The agreement involves testing RET's fog mitigation technology, known as FREA (Fog Removal by Electrical Activity), at the Caltrans Dynamic Test Facility (CDTF) located at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento, California.

Under the one-year agreement, which runs through August 2027, the company will place, operate, and monitor FREA equipment at the CDTF to gather field data on the system's ability to reduce fog density and improve visibility. The engagement builds on RET's Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) platform, best known for ionization-based rainfall and snowpack generation, and reflects the company's continued development of fog mitigation applications alongside its core rainfall enhancement business.

Fog remains a significant safety and operational challenge for transportation agencies, contributing to reduced visibility on highways and delays across aviation, maritime, and ground transportation. Testing FREA in a controlled, high-speed test track environment is expected to provide RET with meaningful operational data as the company continues to refine the technology.

"This agreement gives us access to a world-class testing facility alongside an agency that knows better than almost anyone how dangerous low-visibility conditions can be," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Fog mitigation is a natural extension of the work we've already been doing with our WETA platform, and this partnership lets us put the FREA through rigorous, real-world testing. We're proud that CHP and Caltrans are willing to work with us on this."

"The California Highway Patrol is committed to exploring innovative technologies that have the potential to make California's roadways safer," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "Fog and other low-visibility conditions can create serious hazards for motorists. Testing emerging technology in a controlled environment allows us to evaluate its potential to improve roadway safety."

"Bringing RET and CHP together on this project reflects exactly the kind of public-private collaboration needed to give promising safety technologies a fair and rigorous real-world evaluation," said Mark Ghilarducci, President of Emergent Global Solutions and an advisor to Rain Enhancement Technologies, who helped facilitate the agency partnership. "The Caltrans Dynamic Test Facility provides an ideal environment for RET to validate its fog-mitigation technology, and I am pleased to have helped bring these organizations together."

RET will provide its own equipment, personnel, and insurance coverage for the engagement, and testing activity will be scheduled around CHP Academy training and Caltrans testing priorities. Additional details on the company's fog mitigation program will be shared as testing progresses.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected testing, timing, and outcomes of the Company's fog mitigation program, the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and related technologies, and benefit of the Letter of Agreement to the Company.

Media Contacts
Neal Stein
Technology PR Solutions
321-473-7407
nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard
Rain Enhancement Technologies
(617) 869-4832
linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-announces-agreement-with-california-highw-1214963

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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