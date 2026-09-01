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WKN: A0Q4DC | ISIN: CH0038863350 | Ticker-Symbol: NESR
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 19:31
83,35 Euro
-0,44 % -0,37
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Schweiz 20
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NESTLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,3683,7119:33
83,3583,7219:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 18:58 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nestlé S.A.: Nestlé reaches agreement to divest its mainstream vitamins, minerals and supplements business

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)

.............

Nestlé reaches agreement to divest its mainstream vitamins, minerals and supplements business

Nestlé has agreed to divest its mainstream Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) business (the 'Holistic Health portfolio') to Yellow Wood Partners for USD 1.0 billion (CHF 0.8 billion). The transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the first half of 2027.

"This is another important step in the strategic transformation of our portfolio" said Philipp Navratil, CEO, Nestlé. "We are focusing our resources where we have the strongest competitive advantage. With Nestlé's strong innovation and brand-building capabilities, we are well positioned for growth in the premium, science-led VMS space, where brands such as Solgar and Pure Encapsulations continue to perform strongly. At the same time, the category has evolved, and the mainstream VMS business requires a different approach under dedicated ownership."

The scope of the transaction comprises seven established brands: Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Gard, Nuun, Puritan's Pride and Sisu, together with the associated US private-label supplements business, dedicated manufacturing, packaging, warehousing and distribution operations. In 2025, the business generated sales of USD 1.2 billion (CHF 1.0 billion). It predominantly operates in the US, with a presence in numerous other countries including Canada and China.

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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