Nestlé S.A.: Nestlé reaches agreement to divest its mainstream vitamins, minerals and supplements business

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

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Nestlé reaches agreement to divest its mainstream vitamins, minerals and supplements business

Nestlé has agreed to divest its mainstream Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) business (the 'Holistic Health portfolio') to Yellow Wood Partners for USD 1.0 billion (CHF 0.8 billion). The transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the first half of 2027.

"This is another important step in the strategic transformation of our portfolio" said Philipp Navratil, CEO, Nestlé. "We are focusing our resources where we have the strongest competitive advantage. With Nestlé's strong innovation and brand-building capabilities, we are well positioned for growth in the premium, science-led VMS space, where brands such as Solgar and Pure Encapsulations continue to perform strongly. At the same time, the category has evolved, and the mainstream VMS business requires a different approach under dedicated ownership."

The scope of the transaction comprises seven established brands: Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Gard, Nuun, Puritan's Pride and Sisu, together with the associated US private-label supplements business, dedicated manufacturing, packaging, warehousing and distribution operations. In 2025, the business generated sales of USD 1.2 billion (CHF 1.0 billion). It predominantly operates in the US, with a presence in numerous other countries including Canada and China.

Contacts:



Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com



Investors:

David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com