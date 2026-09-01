

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A common sweetener called xylitol, used in products such as chewing gum, toothpaste, jam, yogurt and ice cream, may be linked to a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes and death, according to a new study.



'Artificial sweeteners are widely embraced by modern society, and the safety ratings had been good and granted by regulatory authorities. In this observational work, however, it appears that xylitol has a negative long-term effect on cardiovascular events in the general population,' said Dan Atar, professor and member of the ESC Communication Committee.



'As with all observational studies, causalities are difficult to infer, but this work shows that further studies are mandated into this societally important topic.'



Researchers studied 17,710 people and compared those with the highest levels of xylitol in their blood with those who had the lowest levels. They found that people with the highest xylitol levels were 57% more likely to have a heart attack, stroke or die within six years than those with the lowest levels. Even over a period of 30 years, their risk was still 18% higher.



The researchers added that this link was seen regardless of factors such as age and sex. It also remained after considering other health factors, including weight, high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol levels.



The findings, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Munich, Germany, also found that the risk increased as xylitol levels in the blood increased.



'It is important to note that this was an observational study, meaning it can only show an association between higher xylitol levels and cardiovascular events, rather than proving that xylitol directly caused them, and further research is needed. But it is not a green light to have more sugar instead, as we still need to reduce our free sugar intake,' said Dell Stanford, a senior dietitian at the British Heart Foundation, The Guardian reports.



'This study is a reminder that we all need to reduce our intake of processed foods and drinks that are often high in sugar, salt or sweeteners, and focus on a balanced diet to help protect our hearts.'



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