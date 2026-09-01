Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with the terms of the US$4,000,000 and US$5,000,000 eight per cent convertible debentures issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") on April 4, 2022 and September 2, 2022 (the "Convertible Debentures"), the Company has elected to issue 7,281 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common...

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