Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) ("LGL Group" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its previously announced redomestication from the State of Delaware to the State of Nevada (the "Nevada Redomestication"). Following approval by the Company's stockholders at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 12, 2026, the Company completed the Nevada Redomestication on September 1, 2026, by filing a Certificate of...

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