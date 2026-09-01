

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $129.425 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $63.399 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $236.262 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 114.7% to $479.003 million from $223.074 million last year.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $129.425 Mln. vs. $63.399 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $479.003 Mln vs. $223.074 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 525 M To $ 535 M



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