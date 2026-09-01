

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crystal Temptations is recalling its Halloween Chocolatey Eyeballs sold at Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post because the products contain an undeclared milk allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recalled candy was distributed in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.



The products come in several sizes, ranging from 7 ounces to 16 ounces, and can be identified by style numbers including 54040-CHEY, 54077-CHEY, 58008-CHEY, 58089-CHEY and 54083-CHEY.



The recall began after an analyst discovered that the chocolatey eyeballs contained whey but were sold in packaging that did not list milk as an ingredient. The FDA said the issue was linked to a temporary breakdown in production and packaging processes.



No illnesses have been reported so far. Consumers who purchased the recalled candy are advised to destroy it and contact Crystal Temptations at 1-201-246-7990 with proof of purchase to request a refund.



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