

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waymo has expanded its public robotaxi service to Denver, San Diego and Tampa, bringing the Alphabet-owned company's commercial operations to 14 U.S. cities as it continues to widen its lead in the autonomous ride-hailing market.



The company said it will gradually invite riders in the three cities before expanding access more broadly. The latest launches have pushed Waymo's self-driving fleet to more than 4,000 vehicles, including Jaguar I-Pace cars and its newer Ojai minivan.



The expansion comes as Tesla steps up its own robotaxi efforts. Tesla currently offers driverless rides in several U.S. cities, including Austin, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando and Tampa, while working on its purpose-built Cybercab.



Waymo's rapid growth accelerated after it began offering rides to customers in Austin through a partnership with Uber in March 2025. Since then, it has entered several additional markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Nashville, Orlando and San Antonio.



The company is also preparing for further expansion outside the U.S., with planned robotaxi launches in London and Munich. In Denver and San Diego, Waymo will initially use only its Ojai minivans, which feature its sixth-generation self-driving technology and are designed to reduce operating and maintenance costs.



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