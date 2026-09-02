Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $800,000 through the issuance of up to 4,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at $0. 20 per Share (the "Private Placement"). The Company intends to use the proceeds...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...