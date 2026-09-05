Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Epic Gold Corp. (CSE: EPG) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 6340) ("Epic Gold" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $3,150,000 through the issuance of up to 22,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.14 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 42 months from the date of the close of the private placement (the "Offering").

The Company intends to pay finders fees in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Offering is subject to approval by the CSE and all securities are subject to a four-month hold period.

Proceeds raised from the issuance of the Units will be used by Epic Gold for exploration on its Canadian mineral properties and general working capital.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

About Epic Gold Corp.

Epic Gold Corp. is a well-funded gold exploration company anchored by historical gold resources across its four projects (see news releases May 13, 2025, June 3, 2025, October 8, 2025, December 16, 2025). Epic provides a combination of a proven management team; a strong cash position (~$7M in cash and equivalents); Tier-1 jurisdiction exposure; and multiple potential discovery and transaction-driven catalysts.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

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