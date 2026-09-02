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Profit growth outstripped top-line gains as fixed-cost absorption improved.- Core Brand Expansion (ASP up 15.9% to RMB 171,000): Across its brand portfolio-Saint Bella, Bella Isla, and Baby Bella (spanning ultra-luxury to upper-mid tiers)-group-wide average selling price (ASP) rose 15.9% YoY to RMB 171,000. Pricing power across core brands expanded despite broader macroeconomic discounting pressures in consumer services.-Lifecycle Diversification: Postpartum care revenue grew 31.4% YoY to RMB 508 million. Non-postpartum, full-lifecycle services and products increased their revenue share to 31.5%, led by a 59.1% YoY surge in family care services and a 44.4% YoY gain in women's health nutrition.- Customer Lifetime Value (LTV) & Retention Metrics: The repeat-purchase conversion rate across non-postpartum offerings reached a record 96.3%. Conversion from core postpartum care to STB postpartum recovery services reached 94%. Average contract duration for family care extended to 169 days with a 57% renewal rate, indicating a transition from transactional engagements to multi-period recurring revenue.- Global Footprint, Consolidation & AI Monetization: Operating centers in New York, Bangkok, and Singapore expanded operations, driving overseas revenue up 244% YoY. The acquisition of Wuhan-based Freya closed during the period. Proprietary AI agents generated RMB 6.9 million in revenue, marking initial financial validation for the group's technology stack.These operational data points signal a fundamental strategic shift: Saint Bella is transitioning from single-event postpartum care delivery to managing long-term customer lifetime value (LTV) across multiple brands and environments. While traditional peers remain focused on local bed-capacity competition, the industry leader is restructuring its growth flywheel.Core Operations: ASP Expansion, Penetration, and M&APostpartum care remains Saint Bella's foundational anchor and primary customer acquisition channel, generating RMB 508 million in H1 revenue (+31.4% YoY). Across its tiered multi-brand structure-Saint Bella, Bella Isla, and Baby Bella-group ASP increased 15.9% YoY to RMB 171,000. Delivering simultaneous volume and price growth sets the group apart in a consumer sector currently marked by price-cutting.Top-line performance is backed by deep service attach rates and high retention. During the reporting period, 94% of postpartum care clients cross-purchased STB postpartum recovery services. With overall repeat-purchase conversion reaching 96.3%, brand equity continues to reinforce customer retention.Saint Bella is executing a dual organic and inorganic growth strategy. The strategic acquisition of Freya-a premium maternal and infant care operator in Wuhan-added three standalone centers, 160 beds, and approximately 10,000 high-net-worth members, resolving a strategic coverage gap in central China. By integrating its standardized operational workflows and higher-margin recovery services into Freya's network, Saint Bella expects near-term scale efficiencies. As of H1, Saint Bella's global footprint stood at 148 operating centers.Strategic Pivot: Capturing Full-Lifecycle Customer ValueWhile postpartum care acts as an efficient acquisition vector, full-lifecycle services drive long-term monetization.The Group's monetization sequence follows a structured funnel:- Initial Acquisition & Trust: High-net-worth clients enter the funnel through premium postpartum care, establishing foundational brand trust.- Postpartum Recovery Cross-Sell: STB services extend engagement beyond the standard 28-day stay, capturing spend across the full physiological recovery cycle.- Family Care Retainers: Yujia's age-tiered early childhood development framework (ages 0-3) extends average contract duration to 169 days, achieving a 57% renewal rate.- Health & Nutrition Recurrence: Women's health nutrition transitions the engagement model into high-frequency, mid-ticket daily wellness spending.This multi-stage model is driving tangible financial shift. Outpacing the core postpartum segment, family care revenue rose 59.1% YoY while health nutrition grew 44.4% YoY, driving non-postpartum revenue to 31.5% of total revenue. Furthermore, the addition of Freya's ~10,000 member base provides an immediate addressable pool for cross-selling.Scalable Infrastructure: Global Network, Specialized Talent, and AI ExecutionExecuting this expanded service coverage across geographies relies on three key operational pillars: skilled labor supply, international distribution, and standardized quality controls.- Talent Development: The group's certified family care specialist pool reached 11,495 headcount, adding 1,995 newly certified specialists in H1 (+42% vs. H2 of the prior year). In a labor-intensive sector, maintaining a deep talent bench is essential for cross-regional scaling and quality assurance.- Global Footprint & Strategic Partnerships: Operating 148 centers worldwide, international sites in New York, Bangkok, and Singapore are progressively scaling operations. Complementing center-based models, an overseas in-home care program drove a 244% YoY increase in international revenue.To accelerate global expansion, Saint Bella entered into a strategic partnership with L Catterton, the consumer-focused private equity firm backed by LVMH. The partnership drives co-developing international market opportunities, introducing global brands, acquiring cross-border talent, and sourcing target M&A candidates.- Proprietary AI Deployment: "Dr. Bella," the group's proprietary domain-specific large language model, is deployed across 60+ affiliated brands and 207 postpartum centers. The system automates clinical consultations, dynamic care plan generation, and customer management.AI-driven operations generated RMB 6.9 million in revenue during H1, validating initial technology commercialization. Over the longer term, codifying human service expertise into scalable software protocols enhances cross-center operational consistency and lowers asset-light expansion costs.OutlookMarket leadership in the family care sector is shifting away from pure center footprint expansion. Future enterprise value will accrue to platforms capable of establishing early client trust, extending service lifecycles, and standardizing service delivery through digital technology and trained talent pools.According to Frost & Sullivan, Saint Bella ranked first globally by revenue in 2025, capturing a 0.5% market share-leading the second-largest operator by over 47%.While legacy operators remain focused on single-center economics, Saint Bella is leveraging high-end postpartum care as a customer acquisition bridge-building a full-lifecycle, omni-channel family care platform with defensible competitive moats.Source: Saint Bella GroupCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.