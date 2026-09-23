Saint Bella Inc: SAINT BELLA Marks First Anniversary at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach

The anniversary event highlighted the brand's mother-centered, all-in-one approach to postpartum care.

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / SAINT BELLA, a global luxury brand offering all-in-one postpartum care services, celebrated its first anniversary at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club with a curated event for expectant mothers. Dr. Judy Wei, an OB-GYN with nearly 20 years of experience, joined the event and shared professional insights on postpartum recovery, encouraging women to explore effective care options for a smoother, healthier recovery. The event theme, HER JOURNEY BEGINS - Welcome Aboard SAINT BELLA, honors the profound transition into motherhood. It underscores the time women need to recover, adjust, and prioritize self-care as they embrace their new roles. Guests attended a prenatal yoga session and an open conversation about pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and the support women need before and after birth.

SAINT BELLA's philosophy is built around a simple idea: postpartum support should begin with the mother. All too often, after birth, much of the attention shifts to the baby, leaving mothers to manage physical recovery, sleep loss, nutrition, and the learning curve of caring for a newborn at the same time. SAINT BELLA seamlessly integrates these needs into one comprehensive program, from bespoke postpartum recovery care and overnight newborn support, to practical parenting education and chef-prepared postpartum meals designed to nourish recovery. By managing these services as one experience, SAINT BELLA reduces the burden on families to coordinate multiple providers and gives mothers more time to rest and recover. Rooted in the Eastern tradition of dedicated postpartum care and elevated through contemporary maternal wellness, professional care standards and luxury hospitality, SAINT BELLA has brought its approach to families across China, Singapore, Thailand and the United States, through both hospitality-based settings and private in-home care."At SAINT BELLA, we've always been on the side of women," said Minee Lin, the co-founder of SAINT BELLA.

Entering its second year at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, SAINT BELLA aims to expand its integrated postpartum care model to more families across the United States. The brand extends its deepest gratitude to the mothers, families, guests, and partners who have supported this location since its opening.

Loving you is loving life.

About SAINT BELLA

SAINT BELLA is the world's largest postpartum care center operator by revenue. As of June 2026, the Group operated 148 locations worldwide and had served more than 100,000 families. Its presence spans China, Singapore, Thailand and the United States. In the U.S., SAINT BELLA has opened three locations at Baccarat Hotel & Residences New York, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, and The Resort at Pelican Hill.

Media Contact

pr@saintbella.com

SOURCE: SAINT BELLA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/saint-bella-marks-first-anniversary-at-waldorf-astoria-monarch-beach-1225765