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WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
Xetra
01.09.26 | 17:35
0,370 Euro
-7,50 % -0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3520,43607:51
0,3720,41407:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 07:34 Uhr
117 Leser
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DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE continues portfolio sales as planned

DEMIRE continues portfolio sales as planned

Langen, 2 September 2026. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) is continuing with the property sales planned for 2026. The Roomers hotel property in Frankfurt was transferred at the end of August to IROKO, a French fund management company, represented by Norkon GmbH. The boutique hotel, centrally located in Frankfurt, has 116 rooms as well as a restaurant and a bar, a rooftop spa and conference facilities with panoramic views of the city. The purchase price corresponded to the most recent valuation of the property.

As early as July 2026, an office property in Kempten was sold to a local investor. In this transaction, too, the purchase price was close to the most recent valuation.

In addition, a subsidiary of Fair Value REIT-AG, a fully consolidated subsidiary of DEMIRE, has sold an office property in Chemnitz at book value. The handover of the property is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The proceeds from the three transactions total around 44 million euros. The funds will be used to further strengthen liquidity and are intended, amongst other things, to refinance the 2019/2027 corporate bond.

End of press release

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 30 June 2026, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 42 properties with a lettable area of around 512 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 0.9 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential, while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
T: +49 6103 372 49 44
E: ir@demire.ag


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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