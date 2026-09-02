Appointments further strengthen KKR's credit and capital markets capabilities in Europe

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointments of Jonty Edwards and Paula Weisshuber as Managing Directors in the firm's Credit Markets business, further strengthening KKR's Credit and Capital Markets capabilities, as well as its local presence across the UK and DACH region.

Edwards and Weisshuber bring complementary experience across strategic advisory, corporate financing and capital markets, as well as extensive relationships with leading corporates across the UK and Europe. Their appointments add significant expertise to KKR's European Credit Markets business to meet the growing global demand for private capital solutions.

Weisshuber will be based in Frankfurt and will further expand KKR's coverage of asset classes on the ground across the DACH region. Weisshuber joins KKR following almost two decades in Bank of America's capital markets division, where she most recently served as Head of EMEA Corporate Debt Capital Markets, advising leading companies across Europe on financing and capital markets transactions.

Edwards will be based in London and will focus on delivering capital solutions to UK and European businesses. He joins KKR from J.P. Morgan, where he was a Managing Director in Mergers Acquisitions, advising corporate and private equity clients on a broad range of strategic transactions across industries.

Michael Small, Partner in Credit Markets at KKR, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jonty and Paula to KKR as we continue to expand our European offering for credit solutions." Blaine MacDougald, Partner and Co-Head of KKR's Strategic Investments Group, further commented, "Leading businesses choose KKR for our partnership approach and our ability to provide flexible capital solutions that are tailored to meet their strategic objectives. We are confident that Jonty and Paula will help us deliver for our partner companies as we continue to grow and scale."

Christian Ollig, Partner and Head of DACH at KKR, said: "Paula's appointment marks an important further step in building our local advisory platform. We see significant opportunity for our Credit business in the DACH region, as companies, governments and institutions increasingly look to private capital providers for flexible financing solutions to support growth, investment and strategic priorities. We are delighted to welcome Paula and Jonty to KKR."

Jonty Edwards, Managing Director at KKR, said: "I am excited to join the KKR team. KKR's scale, expertise and partnership culture uniquely positions it to meet the growing demand for strategic capital across Europe. I look forward to partnering across the firm and supporting the continued growth of the Credit and Markets business."

Paula Weisshuber, Managing Director at KKR, said: "Companies across the DACH region are increasingly looking for flexible capital solutions that complement traditional sources of financing and can be tailored to their specific strategic objectives. KKR stands out for its ability to deliver solutions to companies across the full capital spectrum. I am delighted to join KKR and look forward to helping the firm bring these capabilities to even more clients and institutions across the DACH region."

KKR's global Credit platform manages approximately $293 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, across a broad range of private and leveraged credit strategies. The firm's differentiated business model leverages KKR's deep investment expertise, access to scale capital and collaborative culture to provide tailored solutions to companies across the capital structure.

About Jonty Edwards

Jonty Edwards (London) joined KKR in 2026 as a Managing Director in the firm's Credit Markets business. Mr. Edwards is focused on providing capital solutions to European corporate and private equity sponsors. Prior to joining KKR, Mr. Edwards was a Managing Director in mergers and acquisitions at J.P. Morgan, advising corporate and private equity clients on a broad range of transactions across industries. Mr. Edwards qualified as a chartered tax accountant with Deloitte and read engineering at Durham University.

About Paula Weisshuber

Paula Weisshuber (Frankfurt) joined KKR in 2026 as a Managing Director in the firm's Credit Markets business. Prior to joining KKR, Ms. Weisshuber spent almost two decades in the capital markets division at Bank of America, where she most recently served as Head of EMEA Corporate Debt Capital Markets. She started her career at BMW Group. Ms. Weisshuber holds a diploma in Business Administration from Berlin School of Economics and Law.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com

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