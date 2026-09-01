Prosper Gold Corp: Prosper Gold Closes Sale of Golden Sidewalk Project to Kenorland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) announces that it has closed its previously announced sale of the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner properties (the "Properties") to Kenorland Exploration Ltd. ("Kenorland") following satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of the requisite approval from shareholders and conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Transaction").

On August 20, 2026, disinterested shareholders of the Company approved the Transaction by the requisite two-thirds majority of the votes cast at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders.

On closing of the Transaction, Prosper Gold received C$1,000,000 in cash from Kenorland. Kenorland is at arm's length to the Company. No finders' fees were payable in respect of the Transaction.

The Properties

The Golden Sidewalk is a district-scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. No significant exploration activities were completed by Prosper Gold at the Golden Sidewalk Project for the period ended January 31, 2026. On September 1st, 2026, Prosper Gold completed the sale of the Properties to Kenorland.

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: - Peter Bernier -

Peter Bernier President & CEO

For further information, please contact: Peter Bernier

President & CEO Prosper Gold Corp. Cell: (250) 316-6644

Email: Pete@ProsperGoldCorp.com

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation; statements about royalties in respect of the Properties; future exploration successes at the Properties and the ability for the Company to participate in the upside in respect of the same; and the benefits of the Transaction to the Company are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: contractual risks associated with royalty agreements, including their scope and enforceability; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.