Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its maiden diamond drill program at the Western Wabigoon Project (the "Project"), located in northwestern Ontario and held under an option agreement with a subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"). The program comprised 4,089 metres in nine diamond drill holes testing the W2 target area (see press release dated July 9, 2026).

Drill highlights include the following:

Gold mineralisation was intersected in eight of the nine drill holes, confirming the presence of a shear-hosted, gold-bearing hydrothermal system along the tested strike length of the W2 target.

Broad zones of low-grade gold were intersected within the mafic-felsic volcanics and felsic intrusive rocks, including 37.75 metres of 0.30 g/t Au (incl. 17.05 metres of 0.47 g/t Au) in hole 26DFDD004 and 23.90 metres of 0.25 g/t Au (incl. 1.25 metres of 2.28 g/t Au) in hole 26DFDD007.

High-grade gold mineralisation was intersected in hole 26DFDD003 which returned 1.05 metres grading 204.34 g/t Au, including 0.50 metres of 428.5 g/t Au.

Gold mineralisation remains open along strike to the north; a compelling follow-up target where additional heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) gold grain in till results collected during the 2026 field program highlight the target.

Figure 1. Plan map of the W2 target area with drill hole locations and significant drill results





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2026 Maiden Drill Program

The maiden diamond drill program comprised 4,089 metres in nine holes, testing approximately 1.9-kilometres strike length of the previously identified 3-kilometre-long gold-in-till and heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) gold grain anomaly along the W2 Trend. The W2 target sits within the greater, approximately 19-kilometre gold-in-till and HMC gold grain trend defined along the major Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone (MDdz) (see press release dated December 2, 2025).

The underlying geology is characterised by north-northeast- and northeast-trending shear zones interpreted to intersect within the W2 target area, associated with fold interference patterns within mafic-felsic volcanic stratigraphy and gabbroic intrusive rocks adjacent to the Bretz Lake felsic pluton. Gold is associated with strong deformation, multiple alteration assemblages including silica-sericite-Fe-carbonate-fuchsite alteration, quartz-Fe-carbonate veining and stockwork, and pyrite-arsenopyrite disseminated sulphide mineralisation.

Broad zones of low-grade gold were encountered in 26DFDD004 (furthest north completed drill hole) that returned 37.75m at 0.30 g/t Au including 17.05m at 0.47 g/t Au, and 12.07m at 0.27 g/t Au. This drill hole roughly undercuts an outcrop located 60m to the north, where historical trench results include 4.32 g/t Au over 4.40m, confirmed by a 2026 grab sample that returned 14.60 g/t Au. Towards the south, additional broad zones of mineralisation were intersected within strongly sheared, altered volcanic stratigraphy including 26DFDD007 that returned 23.90m at 0.25 g/t Au including 1.25m 2.28 g/t Au, and high-grade mineralisation including 26DFDD003 (furthest drill fence completed to the southwest) with 1.05m at 204.34 g/t Au including 0.50m at 428.50 g/t Au.

Additionally, felsic-intermediate intrusive rocks were intersected in drilling along the northern portions of the W2 Trend that are not exposed at surface and represent a new exploration target. The intrusive rocks are weakly to moderately strained with pervasive sericite-silica alteration, associated with disseminated pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralisation. Anomalous, intrusion-hosted gold includes 31.15m at 0.11 g/t Au from drill hole 26DFDD004 where mineralisation trends north remaining open along strike.

2026 Surface Exploration Program

In addition to the drilling program, heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) sampling and geological mapping were completed during the exploration campaign. A total of 157 HMC samples were collected across the W2 Trend, the W1 North, and the W3 target areas to expand on the survey grid completed in 2025 (see press release December 2, 2025).

The additional sampling at the W2 target has greatly increased the gold grain anomaly footprint towards the northwest and west. The strong and coherent results highlight the W2 North target (see Figure 2), where the north-trending gold mineralisation returned from the W2 Trend drilling remains open along strike and interpreted to intersect with the major Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone (MDdz), a regionally significant host of gold mineralisation. The high-priority W2 North target, defined by the intersection of the W2 Trend with the MDdz, is also located where a major jog occurs within the MDdz adjacent to the Bretz Lake felsic pluton, an ideal rheological contrast to focus hydrothermal fluids.

Figure 2. Plan map of the W2 target area with drill hole locations and gold grain counts from HMC till sampling





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Figure 3. Plan map of the W1, W2 and W3 target areas of the Western Wabigoon Project, with normalized gold grain counts from HMC till sampling





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The 2026 HMC till sampling also covered the W1 North target, producing a strong, robust gold grain anomaly 3.5 kilometres in strike length, adjacent to the MDdz. The W1 North anomaly, including normalised counts of up to 462 grains per sample (with 422 pristine gold grains), is spatially coincident with the high-tenor gold-in-till anomalism (Au-As±Sb-Te-W) defined by geochemical surveys completed in 2024-2025, and remains a priority regional target for future work.

Next Steps

Kenorland and Centerra are integrating results from the maiden drill program with the regional structural, geochemical and geophysical datasets to refine targeting for a follow-up drill program. Priorities include stepping out along strike to the north along the W2 Trend to test the W2 North target area. Additional HMC till sampling, prospecting and mapping across the broader 19-kilometre gold-in-till trend including the W1 North target, and additional surface work at the W3 Target are planned to generate new drill targets.

Table 1: Table of assay results from the 2026 maiden diamond drill program

HOLE_ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) † Au (g/t) 26DFDD001

285.10 306.00 20.90 0.13



323.20 330.00 6.80 0.23



476.10 476.50 0.40 8.67 26DFDD002

142.45 154.60 12.15 0.22 26DFDD003

331.50 335.55 4.05 0.38



375.85 376.90 1.05 204.34

Incl. 375.85 376.35 0.50 428.50 26DFDD004

2.33 14.40 12.07 0.27



201.80 239.55 37.75 0.30

Incl. 215.55 232.60 17.05 0.47



350.25 381.40 31.15 0.11 26DFDD005

126.55 148.00 21.45 0.20 26DFDD006

NSV 26DFDD007

430.65 454.55 23.90 0.25

Incl. 453.30 454.55 1.25 2.28 26DFDD008

304.40 312.00 7.60 0.29 26DFDD009

343.20 347.05 3.85 0.79



453.15 471.95 18.80 0.18

† Assay intervals reported are core lengths; true widths have not been determined. Reported intervals are length-weighted composites.

Table 2. Drill hole location and collar table for the 2026 maiden diamond drill program

HOLE ID Easting (NAD83) Northing (NAD83) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Dip Azimuth 26DFDD001 491397 5442142 380 522.00 -50 125 26DFDD002 490926 5441478 384 375.00 -50 125 26DFDD003 490699 5441065 380 451.00 -50 130 26DFDD004 491535 5442607 380 411.00 -50 115 26DFDD005 490889 5440849 394 552.00 -50 130 26DFDD006 491296 5441670 381 351.50 -50 125 26DFDD007 491123 5441959 396 456.00 -50 125 26DFDD008 490979 5441687 378 487.50 -50 125 26DFDD009 491471 5442366 384 483.00 -50 120

About Western Wabigoon Project

The Western Wabigoon Project is situated within the Western Wabigoon Subprovince and covers key intersections of major deformation zones within the Archean greenstone belt. In the northern portion of the property, the Pipestone-Cameron Deformation Zone (PCdz) intersects both the Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone (MDdz) and the Helena-Pipestone Deformation Zone (HPdz). The PCdz hosts the Cameron orogenic gold deposit 30km to the northwest of the property boundary, while the HPdz hosts the Rainy River deposit 50km to the southwest. These high-strain structural corridors also host numerous gold showings associated with quartz-Fe-carbonate veins, altered shear zones, and porphyry dykes.

Figure 4. Regional simplified geology with significant gold deposits and the Western Wabigoon Project location





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The Project is held under an earn-in agreement with a subsidiary of Centerra (see press release dated June 25, 2025), whereby Centerra can earn up to a 70% interest in the Project by funding staged exploration and delivering a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Upon earn-in, a joint venture will be formed, with Kenorland retaining the right to a carried interest through to completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), after which both parties will contribute pro-rata to development.

Kenorland also retains a 2% NSR royalty over the claims of the Project.

The Company has not independently verified the historical exploration results referenced herein; however, it considers the information relevant for evaluating the exploration potential of the Project. References to adjacent or nearby deposits are provided for geological context only and are not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Western Wabigoon Project.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sampling Methodology

Drill Core and Rock Samples

All drill core and rock samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported to Bureau Veritas Commodities ("BV") laboratory in Timmins, Ontario.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this program were carried out by BV. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method PRP70-250: individual samples were crushed to 2mm (10 mesh) and a 250g split was pulverized to 75µm (200 mesh) for analysis and then assayed for gold. Gold in samples were analyzed using BV method FA430 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and AAS finish. Over-limits gold samples were re-analyzed using BV method FA530 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and gravimetric finish. Multi-element geochemical analysis (45 elements) was performed on all samples using BV method MA200 where a 0.25g split is by multi-acid digest with ICP-MS/ES finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Gold Grain Counts

All 2026 HMC till samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. 10kg of C-horizon till was extracted using augers and shovels and placed into Hubco bags. Groups of samples were placed in large bags and sealed with numbered tags to maintain a chain-of-custody and transported to Overburden Drilling Management ("ODM") in Ottawa, Ontario.

ODM weighed the till samples, and then removed a 300-gram split for archive. Samples were sieved to +/- 2mm: the +2mm fraction was logged for pebble lithology and the -2mm size fraction was sent to a shaker table for heavy mineral concentration. After the shaker table, concentrates were micro-panned for additional concentration of the heavy minerals. At this point, visible gold grains were counted by ODM staff, as well as other metallic minerals.

Qualified Person

Janek Wozniewski, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #172781, APEGS #77522, EGMB #48045, PGO #3824, APEGNB L7273), Vice President of Operations at Kenorland, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

Golden Sidewalk Project Acquisition Update

The Company is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated June 18, 2026, the acquisition of the Golden Sidewalk Project from Prosper Gold Corp. has closed.

About Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec, which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020, which contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 Moz of gold. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kenorland Minerals,

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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