California Resources Corporation Completes Acquisition of Crimson

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) today announced the closing of its approximately $63 million all-cash acquisition of Crimson Midstream Holdings, LLC ("Crimson") from CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. The transaction was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission on August 13, 2026. The assets complement CRC's integrated energy portfolio and will support reliable, more affordable local production in the Golden State.

"As the state's largest oil producer, the acquisition of this diversified midstream network will enhance our ability to efficiently deliver California-produced barrels directly to the highest-value markets, while increasing operating flexibility and flow assurance across our portfolio," said Francisco Leon, CRC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, Crimson's pipeline corridors add to the broader set of options we'll continue to evaluate as we look at longer-term development of CO 2 transportation across California."

Third Quarter 2026 Guidance

The following table provides Crimson G&A expenses and capital investment expectations for the third quarter of 2026, reflecting the September 1, 2026 closing of the Crimson acquisition. CRC plans to update its full-year 2026 guidance in conjunction with its third quarter 2026 earnings release.

3Q26E CRIMSON OUTLOOK 3Q26E G&A expenses ($ millions) $1 -$2 Capital ($ millions) $1 -$2

*: This table is not intended to represent actual results and remains subject to the completion of accounting, financial close and reporting processes, including but not limited to conforming Crimson's accounting policies and processes to CRC.

Advisors

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to CRC. Evercore served as financial advisor to CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company advancing the energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing CCS and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit crc.com.

About Carbon TerraVault

Carbon TerraVault (CTV), CRC's carbon management business, is developing services to capture, transport and permanently store CO 2 for its customers. CTV is engaged in a series of proposed CCS projects to inject CO 2 captured from industrial sources into depleted reservoirs deep underground for permanent sequestration. For more information, visit carbonterravault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this communication, including financial estimates and statements as to the effects of the Crimson acquisition, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the benefits of the Crimson acquisition, CRC's future financial position, business strategy, projected revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and plans and objectives and intentions of management for the future. Words such as "expect," "could," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "ability," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "opportunity" or "strategy" or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of CRC and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, projected in, or implied by, such statements.

Although CRC believes the expectations and forecasts reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. No assurance can be given that such forward-looking statements will be correct or achieved or that the assumptions are accurate or will not change over time. Particular uncertainties that could cause CRC's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements are described in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the SEC. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices; production levels and/or pricing by OPEC, OPEC+ or U.S. producers; government policy, war and political conditions and events; integration efforts and projected synergies and other benefits in connection with the Crimson acquisition and other acquisitions; divestitures and joint ventures; regulatory actions and changes that affect the oil and gas industry generally and us in particular; the efforts of activists to delay or prevent oil and gas activities or the development of CRC's carbon management segment; changes in business strategy and the ability and financial resources to execute our capital plan in a timely manner; lower-than-expected production; changes to estimates of reserves and related future cash flows; the recoverability of resources and unexpected geologic conditions; general economic conditions and trends; results from operations and competition in the industries in which it operates; CRC's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from prior or future efforts to reduce costs; environmental risks and liability; the benefits contemplated by its energy transition strategies and initiatives; CRC's ability to successfully identify, develop and finance carbon capture and storage projects, power projects and other renewable energy efforts; future dividends and share repurchases and de-leveraging efforts; and natural disasters, accidents, mechanical failures, power outages, labor difficulties, cybersecurity breaches or attacks or other catastrophic events.

CRC cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this document, which speak only as of the date hereof, and CRC is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This communication may also contain information from third-party sources. This data may involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and CRC has not independently verified them and does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of such third-party information.

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