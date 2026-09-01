StoneX Group Inc.: StoneX to Offer Milk Price Risk Management Solutions to Retail Dairy Farmers in New Zealand

SYDNEY and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (SFA), a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), today announced that it has received approval from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in New Zealand to offer milk price risk management solutions to retail industry participants in the country. This licence enables StoneX to provide dairy farmers with tools to help them manage their exposure to milk price volatility and improve income certainty.

A key focus of the initiative is to expand access to risk management tools for sharemilkers, a segment that has historically faced limited access to hedging solutions despite often being among the most financially exposed participants in the dairy supply chain.

Liam Fenton, Global Head of Dairy & Food Group, StoneX, commented- "New Zealand's dairy industry plays a vital role in global agricultural markets, yet many producers remain highly exposed to milk price volatility. This licence allows StoneX to bring proven risk management expertise directly to dairy farmers and provide solutions that help them manage uncertainty with greater confidence.

Our objective is to make sophisticated risk management more accessible, practical, and relevant for producers, allowing them to focus on running and growing their businesses while better managing fluctuations in milk prices.

We would also like to acknowledge New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority's professionalism, efficiency, and timeliness throughout the application process."

As the global commodity environment becomes increasingly dynamic, this licence marks a significant expansion of agricultural hedging capabilities offered by StoneX, reinforcing its commitment to supporting one of the world's most important dairy-producing markets.

Matt Manning, Vice President of Commodity Derivatives, StoneX, expanded: "Market volatility is an ongoing reality for dairy producers, particularly sharemilkers, who are a critical part of New Zealand's dairy industry but are often among the most exposed to fluctuations in milk prices.

By providing farmers with access to a broader range of practical risk management tools, we are helping to strengthen business resilience, support more effective financial planning, and enable greater confidence in investments across the sector. These capabilities are important for the long-term sustainability and growth of New Zealand's dairy industry.

StoneX's user-friendly platform also brings a more accessible and innovative model for dairy risk management to the New Zealand dairy market."

To support adoption across the sector, StoneX has developed a dedicated digital platform that simplifies the hedging process and makes risk management more accessible to farmers. The platform, available on mobile and desktop, is designed to present product features, pricing, and risk management tools in a clear and intuitive manner, helping producers make informed decisions aligned to their individual business needs.

This expansion further strengthens StoneX's position as a leading global provider of commodities, risk management, and financial services solutions, supporting clients across agriculture, energy, foreign exchange, derivatives, and payments markets worldwide.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

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