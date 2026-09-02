

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L), a provider of technology solutions to health and environmental markets, Wednesday announced that it is acquiring Pyxis, a specialist provider of water quality monitoring and analysis technology.



The initial cash consideration for three separate Pyxis companies is an aggregate of $170 million and will be funded from Halma's existing facilities. Additional earn out cash considerations of up to a total of $30 million for the US business is contingent on Pyxis' performance over each of the two financial years to 31 March 2028 and 2029.



Pyxis designs and manufactures sensors and systems that enable customers to measure and control critical water parameters in real time across industrial, municipal and environmental applications. The unaudited revenue for this company for 12 months ending March 2027 is forecasted to be around $39 million.



After the acquisition, Pyxis will be a standalone business within Halma's Environmental & Analysis Sector and will be led by its current management.



On Tuesday, Halma shares closed at 3528 pence, down 2.86% on the London Stock Exchange.



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