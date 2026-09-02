

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP PLC (BP, BP_UN.TO, BP.L, BPE5.DE) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Ian Tyler as chair with immediate effect.



Tyler, who joined BP board as non-executive director in 2025, has been serving as interim chair after the board removed Albert Manifold from the role of chair on May 26.



Tyler is also currently chair of Grafton Group PLC (GFTU.L) and senior independent director of Anglo American PLC (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK, AAM.SW, NGLB.DE, AGL.JO). He also previously chaired Cairn Energy PLC and served as non-executive director of BAE Systems PLC (BA.L, BSP.DE).



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