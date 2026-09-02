

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.9865 against the euro and a 2-week low of 93.30 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.9635 and 94.58, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi slid to nearly a 3-week low of 0.5826 and more than a 2-month high of 1.2241 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.5900 and 1.2121, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.01 against the euro, 92.00 against the yen, 0.57 against the greenback and 1.23 against the aussie.



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