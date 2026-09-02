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WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 08:24
76,20 Euro
-0,07 % -0,05
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,0075,2010:19
75,0575,1510:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 08:58 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FLSmidth A/S: FLS signs lifecycle agreement with Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited, reinforcing long-term partnerships in India's growing mining sector

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
2 September 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark


FLSmidth (FLS) today announces that it has signed a lifecycle agreement with Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited (LMEL), one of the leading iron ore mining and metals processing companies in India. The order value has not been disclosed.

The agreement, which covers the full FLS equipment flowsheet across LMEL's mining operations, marks a significant step in FLS' ambition to deepen long-term customer partnerships across the Indian subcontinent and reinforces its support of customers across the full lifecycle of their operations. As part of the broader partnership, FLS and LMEL are also developing a state-of-the-art repair centre, bringing advanced repair and service capability closer to the installed equipment base and supporting faster response, improved availability and long-term asset performance. The agreement builds on a series of orders received from Lloyds Metals over the past two years and reflects the continued development of a strong, long-term partnership between the two companies.

LMEL operates the single largest iron ore mine in India and is in the process of significantly scaling its production and processing capacities. This agreement reflects a shared commitment to drive operational excellence and support the responsible development of India's mining industry. To support this growth, the agreement covers the full scope of a lifecycle partnership, combining a dedicated on-site FLS team, a bespoke maintenance programme, continuous learning programme for long-term upskilling including operation readiness training and on-site management of consumables and spare parts, all aimed at maximising equipment uptime and reliability as LMEL's operations scale up.

Alanas Kraujalis, interim President, Service Business Line at FLS, comments: "We are pleased to enter this agreement with Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited. To be entrusted as a long-term partner for a company of LMEL's scale and ambition is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our teams, and to the value our lifecycle approach delivers for customers. We look forward to working closely with LMEL's to keep their plant's equipment performing at its best, supporting their growth and contributing to the continued advancement of mining in India."


Contacts:

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release Lloyds LCO agreement September 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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