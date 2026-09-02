euroAtlantic Airways ("EAA"), a Njord Partners portfolio company and a leading Portuguese aircraft wet-leasing and charter business, is pleased to announce the induction of a new Airbus A330-300 aircraft into its fleet, further strengthening its long-haul widebody capabilities and reinforcing the Company's growth trajectory in the ACMI and charter markets.

The Airbus A330-300 is leased from Jackson Square Aviation (JSA). Only 15 years old, the aircraft is configured in a three-class layout of Business, Premium Economy and Economy, accommodating a total of 290 passengers, and features full lie-flat seating in Business Class along with personal in-seat entertainment monitors fitted across the entire cabin.

The aircraft, which will be registered as CS-TGI after completing its normal process of approval with authorities, has already completed its delivery journey, departing Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and arriving into Beja, Portugal (BYJ) on 17 August 2026. This aircraft type is known for its efficiency and comfort and will support EAA's ongoing operations. The new aircraft is central to the Company's long-term growth objectives and underscore EAA's commitment to delivering world-class service to passengers and expanding its long-haul operations.

EAA is expecting new additions in the following months following the route path marked by their strategic plan. EAA is currently operating for LOT Polish Airlines on its daily New York to Warsaw route and for Azul on Lisbon to Campinas, Porto to Recife, and Madrid. The airline also provides services for government entities, while continuing to service its regular weekly routes to Sao Tome and Bissau.

Pauls Calitis, CEO of euroAtlantic Airways, commented: "We are delighted to welcome a new Airbus A330-300 into the EAA fleet. This induction reflects the continued growth of our Airbus operation and our commitment to offering airlines and clients around the world a versatile, reliable ACMI and charter solution. We are grateful to Jackson Square Aviation for their partnership in bringing this aircraft into our fleet and look forward to seeing it enter full service."

Kevin McDonald, CEO of Jackson Square Aviation, added: "We are pleased to support euroAtlantic Airways' continued fleet growth with the placement of this A330. The aircraft's proven economics, operational flexibility, and reliability make it an excellent fit for the operator's global ACMI and charter network. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership in the years ahead."

About euroAtlantic Airways

euroAtlantic Airways is a Portuguese airline specializing in ACMI and charter solutions, operating a diverse fleet of aircraft. Headquartered in Carnaxide and based at Lisbon Airport, it offers charter services, wet-lease, and ad-hoc flights across the globe, and has served 727 airports in 167 countries in 33 years of operations. With over three decades of expertise in the aviation industry, EAA has established itself as a global leader in providing ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and Charter solutions. Over the years, the Company has earned a reputation for delivering tailored services that meet the unique needs of its clients, with a continued focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation. euroAtlantic Airways is majority owned by Njord Partners.

To find out more visit: https://www.euroatlantic.pt/en/quem-somos/

About Jackson Square Aviation

Jackson Square Aviation is a global commercial aircraft lessor focused on providing airlines with reliable, long-term fleet and financing solutions. Its business is anchored in operating lease products, complemented by targeted financing solutions that support airline fleet replacement and growth. Since its founding in 2010, JSA has built a portfolio of modern, fuel-efficient Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Today, JSA's owned, committed and managed fleet totals 344 aircraft, serving 64 airlines across 34 countries.

To find out more visit: https://jsa.com/

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a European special situations investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions, primarily to family-owned businesses. Established in 2013, Njord Partners has invested in 24 businesses and manages capital in excess of €1 billion.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902208986/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries: via Camarco

Jennifer Renwick

Letaba Rimell

njord@apcoworldwide.com