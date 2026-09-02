Axelspace Corporation ("Axelspace"), a leading microsatellite company committed to making "Space within Your Reach," announced today a new agreement with Airbus Defence and Space, a global leader in Earth observation including optical and radar satellite imagery, to provide mid-resolution optical images captured by Axelspace's Earth observation microsatellites "GRUS." Under this strategic partnership, we will develop and deliver innovative solutions that meet long-term customer needs for utilizing satellite imagery.

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GRUS is Axelspace's series of approximately 100 kg-class optical Earth observation microsatellites. GRUS-1 is currently operated as a four-satellite constellation, delivering high-frequency, wide-area imagery. This imagery, together with value-added solutions derived through processing and analysis, supports a broad range of industries, including agriculture, land management, environmental monitoring, and finance. On July 7, 2026, Axelspace launched seven next-generation GRUS-3 microsatellites. Following their initial operations, they will be integrated into the GRUS constellation, expanding it to more than 10 satellites.

Through this partnership, Axelspace will combine its technology with Airbus's extensive industry expertise and strong customer relationships. Together, the two companies will provide tailored solutions to meet the needs of customers across a wide range of industries.

Eric Even, Head CEO of Space Digital, Airbus Defence and Space, commented;

"Partnering with Axelspace creates a strong bridge for space technology and expertise between Japan and Europe. By integrating Axelspace's agile monitoring capabilities with Airbus's industry-leading very high-quality imagery, we are expanding our global coverage and revisit capabilities to meet our customers' operational needs."

Yuya Nakamura, President and CEO, Axelspace Corporation, commented;

"We are delighted to establish this partnership with Airbus Defence and Space, a global leader in the space and defense industry with a strong presence across Europe and around the world. By providing our medium-resolution optical satellite imagery, captured with broad coverage and high revisit frequency, we believe this collaboration will further enhance the breadth, quality, and volume of satellite data available to customers, enabling a wider range of industries to benefit from Earth observation insights. Through this partnership, we look forward to working closely with Airbus Defence and Space to accelerate the adoption of Earth observation data across Europe, combining their deep industry expertise and strong customer relationships with Axelspace's satellite technology."

For the full press release, please visit:

https://www.axelspace.com/news/partnership_airbus/

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Axelspace Holdings Corporation

E-mail: pr@axelspace.com