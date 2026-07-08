Axelspace Corporation ("Axelspace"), a leading developer and operator of microsatellites dedicated to realizing its vision of "Space within Your Reach," announced that the seven GRUS-3 next-generation Earth observation microsatellites were successfully launched and that the first radio signals were successfully received.

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The successful launch of Falcon 9 ©SpaceX

GRUS-3 was integrated via Exolaunch and launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, on July 7, 2026 at 07:12 (UTC) during the Transporter-17 rideshare mission. The satellites were successfully put into their intended orbit. Axelspace received the first radio signals from all the seven satellites in orbit. The satellites are currently operating normally.

Axelspace is working toward completing the critical operation of the GRUS-3 microsatellite to ensure proper functioning in orbit, in preparation for future services based on Earth observation data acquired by them.

The initial announcement regarding the GRUS-3 can be found here:

Launch Date Confirmed for Seven GRUS-3 Earth Observation Microsatellites

Axelspace Equip Seven GRUS-3 Earth Observation Microsatellites with Nikon Telescopes

Axelspace Announces Launch of Seven GRUS-3 Earth Observation Microsatellites, No Earlier Than July 2026

Note: The development of a versatile satellite bus system for GRUS-3 is based on results obtained through the following projects subsidized by NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization):

"Development and Demonstration of General-Purpose CubeSat and Microsatellite Buses" (FY2023-2026) *This project was supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (FY2021-2022)

About Axelspace

Guided by its vision-"Space within Your Reach"-Axelspace has been at the forefront of microsatellite innovation since its founding in 2008. Leveraging cutting-edge expertise in microsatellite design, manufacturing, and on-orbit operations, the company is redefining how people and industries access space. Its flagship businesses, AxelLiner, which provides satellite development and operation services to help customers realize their space missions, and AxelGlobe, which delivers Earth observation data through Axelspace's proprietary optical satellite constellation, are driving a new era of space utilization. Through these initiatives, Axelspace is shaping a future where space is accessible and within reach for everyone.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Axelspace Holdings Corporation

E-mail: pr@axelspace.com