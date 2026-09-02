Midsummer AB: SteelX Solar Power brings Midsummer's integrated solar roofs to the North American market

SteelX Solar Power, will commence offering lightweight, integrated solar roofing solutions to the North American market in partnership with Swedish developer and manufacturer of thin film solar cells and panels Midsummer.

The aim is to deliver integrated solar solutions engineered for modern building demands and long-term performance, without the need for heavy frames or roof penetration, to both commercial portfolios and residential developments in North America.

The commercial market is believed to be primarily attracted by the solar roofs' quick and easy installation, low environmental impact, scalability and the integrated design that reduces structural loads. For many residential customers, a primary driver will also be aesthetics - they simply do not like the appearance of conventional silicon panels.

SteelX Solar Power has partnered with Midsummer to be able to combine its innovative structural systems and strong presence in North America, with a proven solar deployment leader, ensuring every project is built on precision, reliability, and long-term value.

"We are pleased to partner with SteelX Solar Power to make our ultra-lightweight flexible thin film solar roofs available in this huge market, that we believe is ripe for solar system solutions that are integrated directly into residential roofing systems, generating power without changing the look of the home, and which remove the structural, logistical, and financial friction of traditional solar deployments", said Eric Jaremalm, CEO, Midsummer.

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For additional information contact:



Eric Jaremalm

CEO, Midsummer

Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 8 525 09 610



Peter Karaszi

Head of Communications, Midsummer

Email: peter.karaszi@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 70 341 46 53

About Midsummer

Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se

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Midsummer SLIM