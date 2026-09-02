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WKN: A2JP7Q | ISIN: SE0011281757 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UX
Frankfurt
02.09.26 | 08:01
0,102 Euro
-1,92 % -0,002
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1160,13410:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 08:40 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Midsummer AB: SteelX Solar Power brings Midsummer's integrated solar roofs to the North American market

SteelX Solar Power, will commence offering lightweight, integrated solar roofing solutions to the North American market in partnership with Swedish developer and manufacturer of thin film solar cells and panels Midsummer.

The aim is to deliver integrated solar solutions engineered for modern building demands and long-term performance, without the need for heavy frames or roof penetration, to both commercial portfolios and residential developments in North America.

The commercial market is believed to be primarily attracted by the solar roofs' quick and easy installation, low environmental impact, scalability and the integrated design that reduces structural loads. For many residential customers, a primary driver will also be aesthetics - they simply do not like the appearance of conventional silicon panels.

SteelX Solar Power has partnered with Midsummer to be able to combine its innovative structural systems and strong presence in North America, with a proven solar deployment leader, ensuring every project is built on precision, reliability, and long-term value.

"We are pleased to partner with SteelX Solar Power to make our ultra-lightweight flexible thin film solar roofs available in this huge market, that we believe is ripe for solar system solutions that are integrated directly into residential roofing systems, generating power without changing the look of the home, and which remove the structural, logistical, and financial friction of traditional solar deployments", said Eric Jaremalm, CEO, Midsummer.

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For additional information contact:

Eric Jaremalm
CEO, Midsummer
Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se
Tel: +46 8 525 09 610

Peter Karaszi
Head of Communications, Midsummer
Email: peter.karaszi@midsummer.se
Tel: +46 70 341 46 53

About Midsummer
Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se

Image Attachments

Bold On Roof
Bold
Midsummer SLIM

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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