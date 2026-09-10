Swedish thin-film solar equipment maker Midsummer AB and Indonesian industrial group PT Metalogika Rekayasa Sistem said they have signed a binding investment and industrialization agreement to establish flexible CIGS solar cell and module manufacturing in Indonesia. Under the deal, Metalogika plans to build a production facility with initial capacity of 20 MW per year, with potential expansion to up to 200 MW annually, to supply solar panels to the Indonesian market and for export. Midsummer will supply manufacturing equipment and related services for the plant, including its proprietary DUO thin-film ...

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