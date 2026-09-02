

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nidec (6594.T) said it has received an investigation report from the Investigation Committee. In May, the company established an investigation committee comprised of outside experts and has been conducting an investigation into, among other matters, misconduct by the company and its group companies, such as changes made to materials, processes, designs, etc. without customer check. After taking confidentiality measures required to protect the trade secrets of the Nidec Group and business partners, the company plans to disclose the report on September 4, 2026.



Nidec stated that it takes seriously the findings and suggestions set forth in the investigation report, and will make a company-wide effort to review quality assurance system, enhance all Nidec employees' compliance awareness, and prepare and implement effective recurrence-prevention measures.



As of market close, Nidec shares are trading at 2,480 yen on Tokyo Stock Exchange, down 3.54%.



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