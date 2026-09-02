Thunes Champions Ethical Global Payments with its 2026 United Nations Global Compact Commitment

Thunes' latest Communication on Progress outlines how the company reinforces responsible business practices across its global operations, supporting sustainable growth, strong governance and greater financial inclusion

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today published its 2026 Communication on Progress for the United Nations Global Compact, reaffirming its commitment to responsible and ethical growth.

Highlighting 2025 operations across 12 countries, Thunes' 2026 report showcases active advancements across the program's four core areas: human rights, labor, environmental stewardship, and anti-corruption. As a proud participant since 2022, Thunes embeds these principles to establish the trust, transparency, and responsible operations essential for building resilient, long-term relationships with its Members and partners.

For enterprises, banks, fintechs, and global platforms, Thunes' approach to responsible business supports several important priorities:

Responsible Business Alignment: Thunes' commitment to transparent reporting and responsible business practices can support customers' supplier due diligence and responsible procurement processes.

Thunes' commitment to transparent reporting and responsible business practices can support customers' supplier due diligence and responsible procurement processes. Robust Compliance Frameworks : AI-enhanced AML/KYC frameworks and rigorous governance are designed to safeguard transactions, support efficient global payment flows, and strengthen trust across markets.

: AI-enhanced AML/KYC frameworks and rigorous governance are designed to safeguard transactions, support efficient global payment flows, and strengthen trust across markets. Expanding Financial Inclusion: Thunes' Direct Global Network helps extend access to fast and reliable cross-border payments for individuals and businesses across established and emerging economies.

Thunes's 2026 Communication on Progress outlines the company's work across:

Governance and anti-corruption: Maintaining policies, controls, training and reporting mechanisms designed to prevent bribery and corruption, protect the integrity of transactions and support responsible decision-making.

Maintaining policies, controls, training and reporting mechanisms designed to prevent bribery and corruption, protect the integrity of transactions and support responsible decision-making. Human rights: Supporting internationally recognised human rights through company policies, responsible employment practices and clear expectations for suppliers.

Supporting internationally recognised human rights through company policies, responsible employment practices and clear expectations for suppliers. Labour and an inclusive workforce: Promoting equal opportunity, employee development, wellbeing and an inclusive working environment across Thunes' global operations.

Promoting equal opportunity, employee development, wellbeing and an inclusive working environment across Thunes' global operations. Environmental responsibility: Strengthening internal knowledge and operational practices while developing the company's approach to assessing environmental risks and opportunities.

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO of Thunes, said: "Our participation in the United Nations Global Compact reflects our commitment to building a responsible and sustainable business. This Communication on Progress provides a transparent view of our work and the areas we will continue to strengthen as Thunes grows."

Mathieu Limousi, Chief Marketing Officer at Thunes, added: "Trust is the foundation of money movement. Responsible business practices must be part of how a global payments company operates and grows. By strengthening Thunes ESG foundations as we expand, we are building a resilient business that our Members, partners, investors and communities can trust."

Thunes' 2026 Communication on Progress provides a public account of the company's policies, actions and continued development across the United Nations Global Compact's Ten Principles.

Read the full 2026 Communication on Progress on the official United Nations Global Compact website.

About Thunes:

For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com.

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