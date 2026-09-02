Panasonic Connect Europe: Panasonic Pioneers Global Shutter Technology With AW-UE200 & AW-UER200 PTZ Series

New cameras are first to feature global shutter MOS sensors, enabling high-speed 4K image capture for sports broadcasting, studio production and live events.

WIESBADEN, Germany, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic's brand new AW-UE200/AW-UER200 series of remote, high performance 4K PTZ cameras are the industry's first[1] PTZ cameras to include a global shutter MOS sensor. The cameras feature ultra-high speed pan/tilt capabilities that capture fast-moving objects; and 22x optical zoom that delivers crisp visuals in large venues.

Ultra-High Speed Performance

The UE200 series' global shutter technology and pan-tilt mechanism enables high-precision shooting for both low-speed and ultra-high-speed video. With a pan acceleration of 1800°/sec[2], it can instantly track and capture fast-moving subjects. Scheduled for release in Q1 CY2027, it is ideal for production environments, from sports and live events to studio broadcasts.

Seamless Social Media Streaming

Scheduled for release in Q2 CY2027, the UER200 series' cutting-edge roll mechanism is perfect for direct streaming onto social media platforms. It features a roll axis range of -200° to +200° and supports vertical (9:16) and horizontal (16:9) video output using full sensor. This eliminates the constraints of fixed camera placements.

Continuous Industry Innovation

The UE200/UER200 series eliminates distortion when capturing fast-moving objects, without compromising their true shape. They offer compatibility with LED walls and minimise flicker from stage lighting in studio environments and live events. Both support built-in automatic tracking and framing directly on the camera.[3]

The series supports variable zoom speeds - from approximately 0.5 seconds from tele to wide, up to a maximum of 120 seconds - allowing flexible zoom control tailored to the composition. Both cameras also support high-definition recording of up to 180 fps - perfect for capturing slow-motion replays in sporting events.[4] The UE210 and UER210 variants support SMPTE ST 2110 and Dante[5] protocols as standard for seamless IP-based video and audio workflows.

Easy Installation

Combined with an 80° wide-angle lens, the UE200/UER200 PTZs enables broad coverage in areas with limited installation space. The AW-UER200 features one-touch horizontal levelling that enables quick setup in difficult-to-reach areas and angled ceilings. The UE200/UER200 also features unified protocol support for simplifying control of multiple Panasonic camera types within a single installation.[6]

"The UE200 and UER200 series demonstrates Panasonic's continuous innovation as a leader in the PTZ market. They meet the increasing demand for greater usability, stunning 4K visuals, and seamless integration into existing production environments and workflows. The global shutter MOS sensor delivers precise reproduction and captures split-second movements, opening up new possibilities for operators to create immersive and dynamic visuals," comments André Meterian, Director of Professional Video Systems for Panasonic Europe.

About the Panasonic Group

Founded in 1918, the Panasonic Group is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions with wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, devices, B2B solutions, heating and cooling, electrical equipment and lighting, and energy sectors worldwide. The Panasonic Group consists of Panasonic Holdings Corporation, seven operating companies and affiliates both within Japan and overseas. Panasonic Holdings Corporation reported consolidated net sales of 46.0 billion euros (8,048.7 billion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2026. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Connect Europe GmbH

Panasonic Connect Europe began operations on October 1st, 2021, creating a new Business-to-Business focused and agile organisation. With more than 400 employees and led by CEO Kentaro Ikeda, the business aims to contribute to the success of its customers with innovative products and integrated systems and services - all designed to deliver its vision to Change Work, Advance Society and Connect to Tomorrow.

Panasonic Connect Europe is headquartered in Wiesbaden and consists of the following business units:

The Mobile Solutions Business Division (TOUGHBOOK) empowers frontline workers with secure and reliable technology solutions for mobile working, including rugged laptops & tablets.

empowers frontline workers with secure and reliable technology solutions for mobile working, including rugged laptops & tablets. The Media Entertainment Business Division incorporating Visual System Solutions offering a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and Broadcast & ProAV offering Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios.

incorporating offering a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and offering Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios. R&D is focusing on software-driven supply chain solutions in real-world industrial environments, leveraging decades of expertise in electronics, AI, and robotics. The mission is to transform Panasonic Connect into a leading solution provider for the entire supply chain - from manufacturing to retail.

is focusing on software-driven supply chain solutions in real-world industrial environments, leveraging decades of expertise in electronics, AI, and robotics. The mission is to transform Panasonic Connect into a leading solution provider for the entire supply chain - from manufacturing to retail. Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe selling a wide range of smart factory solutions including electronics manufacturing solutions, robot and welding systems and software solutions engineering.

For more information please visit: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com

Please visit Panasonic Connect Europe's LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/panasonic-connect-europe/

[1] Based on Panasonic research as of September 2026 for MOS sensors in PTZ cameras.

[2] Approximately x9 faster than the Panasonic AW-UE160 PTZ camera.

[3] This does not require Panasonic's Media Production Suite. Configured via a web-based GUI.

[4] Scheduled to be supported via firmware update in September 2027.

[5] Dante is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.

[6] Available through a future firmware update.

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