

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 5-day high of 159.44 against the U.S. dollar, from an early more than a 1-month low of 160.40.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 2-weeks high of 184.55 and 196.05 from early lows of 185.70 and 197.33, respectively.



The yen climbed to nearly a 2-week high of 215.25 against the pound, from an early low of 216.59.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to an 8-day high of 113.84, more than a 3-week high of 92.76 and nearly a 2-week high of 114.57 from early lows of 114.67, 94.58 and 116.00, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 157.00 against the greenback, 181.00 against the euro, against the franc, 193.00 against the pound, 111.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi and 113.00 against the loonie.



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